Tami Stuart 1959 - 2022

Tami Stuart gained her angel wings on December 17, 2022, after a long and courageous battle with a brain tumor. She was a caring and devoted wife, mother, grandma, daughter, sister and friend.

Tami was born to Wayne and Carol Weiher on March 6, 1959. She graduated from McMinnville High School in 1977. After high school, she continued living in McMinnville while working for her father at the Sheridan Dairy Queen. In 1980, she met her husband, Kent Stuart. They were married on October 9, 1982, and had three children.

Tami was a full-time mother until she began her career in banking after her youngest child reached school age. She worked for First Interstate in McMinnville, which later became Wells Fargo. Tami left Wells Fargo with a team of co-workers in 1999, and together they became the inaugural crew at Citizens Bank in McMinnville. She was a customer favorite at the drive-up window.

Tami was known as the most dedicated sports mom, proudly cheering from the stands at every game. In addition to her children’s sporting events, she loved BINGO nights with friends and Can-Am rides with her husband. Her greatest joy came in 2011 when she became a grandma, her proudest role ever. She spent her remaining years devoted to her grandchildren. Her love, joy and laughter will be forever missed.

Tami was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Weiher. She is survived by her mother, Carol Weiher; her beloved husband, Kent Stuart; daughters, Kelsey Robinson (Nick) and Tara Gray (Matthew); son, Shane Stuart (Lauren); brothers, Scott (Teresa) and Steve Weiher; and eight grandchildren, Caleb, Kael, Caiden, Jaxson, EveLynne, Kent, Isaiah and Elianna.

Details for a celebration of life are pending and will be announced at a later time. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.