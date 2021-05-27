T. Christine (Riche) Briedwell 1953 - 2021

Tommie Christine Briedwell passed away May 27, 2021, with her family by her side. She was 67 years old.

She was born July 17, 1953, in Whangarei, New Zealand, to parents Norman and Shirley Riche. While serving in the US Navy during Word War II, Norman met Shirley during his leave in New Zealand. After the war, they moved back and forth between New Zealand and the United States, while raising a family and dairy farming. They eventually moved to Dayton, Oregon, in 1966, and then McMinnville, Oregon, in 1970.

During Christine's senior year at McMinnville High, she met her future husband, Jim Briedwell. The following year, they were engaged while Christine was attending Judson Baptist College. They were married June 30, 1973, at Bethel Baptist Church in McMinnville. Christine enjoyed working as a secretary at Chemeketa Community College until 1974, when she and Jim had their first child. Christine then devoted her time to raising a family and building a home, in New Zealand and the United States.

Some of her passions included gardening, running, cooking, raising animals, homeschooling her children and enjoying time with them and, later, her grandchildren. Above all, Christine's deep faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ, was the most important to her.

Later in life, she battled cancer in the year 2007, and again in 2017. She fought hard for 14 years and is now at peace with her Savior.

Christine is survived by her spouse, Jim Briedwell; their six children, Traci Vega (Juan), Micah Briedwell (Katie), Heidi Boersma (Rob), Rachel Doolittle (Othniel), Jonathan Briedwell, and Brannon Briedwell; all 18 of their grandchildren; her mother, Shirley Riche; and her siblings, Mead Riche, Helen Riche, Esther Downing, Lester Riche, and Rosalind Wilson. She was preceded in death by her father, Norman Riche; and her brother, Michael Riche.

Christine's funeral service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Baker Creek Community Church, McMinnville, Oregon.