Susan James 1950 - 2022

Susan Carryl James passed away peacefully at home on May 26, 2022, after battling breast cancer for 16 years. She fought the good fight and is now home with the Lord. Suzi was born in California on April 24, 1950, to Viola and Bill Rankin. Vi remarried Billy Wayne Elliott, and Billy became “Daddy” to Suzi and her two sisters. In 1978, Suzi moved to Oregon with her son, Evan, to be closer to family. Being a mom was very important to her. Suzi was preceded in death by her son, Evan; her mother, Viola; her great-niece, Maya Weiler; and her youngest sister, Niki, early last year.



Suzi’s real joy came from creating family scrapbooks. Per her journal, “I loved being an aunt and a great-aunt, and I was known by many as ‘Aunt Suzi'." Aunt Suzi’s passion for scrapbooking has provided the family with many memories that will be passed down for generations.



Aunt Suzi co-founded a support group, “Mother's Heart,” for mothers who have lost a child. Per Aunt Suzi’s journal, “I met with many mothers over the years, and it was a very special group. I know that I was well loved, and I touched many lives.”



Aunt Suzi is survived by her “daddy,” Billy Elliott; nieces, Traci Weiler (Mike), Tabrina McPherson, and Karissa Cobb (Dan); nephew, Trevor McPherson (Christine); great-nieces, Ashlee Hajizadeh-Amini (Piroose), Tara Kazukiewicz (Hank), Presley Cobb, and Hailee Cobb (Marcus); great-nephews, Jacob Ewing (Jennifer), Tristan McPherson, and Avery Cobb; great-great nephews, Nolan and Colton Ewing and Dexter; and great-great-niece, Lily.



Aunt Suzi is also survived by her faithful and loving middle sister, Karen McPherson, who has this to share: “REJOICE! Well done here on earth, Suzi. You have brought so many people to Jesus. You showed us your strong faith and your enduring love for the Lord! We are eternally grateful. You are deeply loved by your entire family, your multitude of lifelong friends, and all the new friends you had made along your journey. You are an Angel, and forever will be. We love you with all our hearts and souls. R.I.P., Suzi. With your last breath, Jesus was there to greet you with, 'Job well done, my child'."

.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7



To celebrate Aunt Suzi's life, the family will be hosting a “Picnic-in-the Park” from noon to 3 p.m., Sunday, July 24, at Jaquith Park in Newberg. Please RSVP text or call Karen, 503-550-7641.