By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • February 28, 2019 Tweet

Strong second half propels Pirates over Clatskanie, 52-35, into semifinals; Dayton plays Amity in semis

NORTH BEND -- Dayton is on to the semifinals of the Class 3A state playoffs. A blistering second half in which they shot 65 percent from the floor, helped the Pirates hold off a physical challenge by the Clatskanie Tigers.

Overall, Dayton nailed 13 of 20 shots in the second half, including three of four from three-point range. Starting center Jaysen Howard led the efficient attack by scoring 13 points on 6-11 shooting, while Braeden Nowlin made a 50 percent of his long-distance shots and tallied a game-high 14 points.

While the Pirate offense was humming in the final two periods, the Dayton defense held Clatskanie to only 17 points in the last 16 minutes. Led by Nowlin's three steals, Dayton forced 16 total Tigers turnovers.

Dayton plays rival Amity tomorrow at 1:45 p.m. at Marshfield High School; winner advances to the state finals.