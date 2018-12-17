Storm, flood watch continues today

A storm is blowing in with an atmospheric river that could bring enough rain to suddenly raise the level of streams and rivers, according to the Portland office of the National Weather Service.

It has issued a flood watch for northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, in effect from late tonight to Wednesday afternoon, and a wind advisory in effect through noon Tuesday.

South winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour are expected, with gusts of up to 50 mph. The advisory notes that “brief gusts up to 60 mph are also possible for exposed terrain such as Chehalem Mountain and the Salem Hills.” Winds may blow down power lines and tree limbs, and scattered power outages are expected.

The weather service warns that Tuesday morning commutes could be longer because of reduced visibility and flooded roads, with heavy rain expected Tuesday morning. It reminds motorists not to drive through water of unknown depth.

Motorists in high profile vehicles should be cautious of strong wind gusts.

One to two inches of rainfall are possible tonight in the valleys, and higher amounts at higher elevations. Heavy rain is also expected on Tuesday, and rainfall is in the forecast for the rest of the week.