By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

Stopping by Pinball - and pizza - wizard

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $3. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

mmd

The absolute best pizza! We used to drive to Sheridan for the pizza, happy when the outlet mall shop was there and was thrilled when Mikey opened his own place! We're pretty much every other Friday for Mikey's!

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented