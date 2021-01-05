By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • 

Stopping by: For Yamhill tree farmer LeLand Payne, nature has always been the best teacher

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

Bill B

Great article Starla! I'd sure like to see more like this rather than the negative commentaries that are becoming more and more prevalent in the Friday editions.

bailey

Thanks to Starla and the News Register for a fine article.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable