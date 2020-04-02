Steven T. Lake - 2020

Steven T. Lake died April 2, 2020, at home, with his wife and children by his side, in Dallas, Oregon, from glioblastoma brain cancer.

Steven is survived by his wife of 35 years, Shelly A. (Dade) Lake,;and four children, Thomas S. Lake, Kelsey A. (Lake) Howard, Aaron J. Lake and Zachary C. Lake. He has six grandchildren, of whom he was very proud, Easton Thomas Lake, Maddox Richard Lake, Ethan Steven Howard, Lucas Jeremiah Howard, Avery Grace Howard and Eli David Lake. Steven is also survived by his father, Clarence R. Lake; and his four siblings, Larry L. Lake, Debra L. Torres, Clarence R. Lake and Patrick G. Lake. He was preceded in death by his mother, Diane J. Lake.

Steve had a 31-year career with the Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Prisons. He retired July of 2019 as warden of the Federal penitentiary in Atwater California.

Steve loved his God, his family and his friends. Due to the COVID-19 virus, a celebration of life will be announced at a future date and take place at Faith Evangelical Free Church, Dallas, Oregon.