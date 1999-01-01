Steven R. Gould 1968 - 2022

Steven Gould was named Volunteer of the Decade in Yamhill County for volunteering at Habitat for Humanity for over 10 years; after that, then each week he volunteered at a homeless women's give-away clothing place and also at a homeless mother and child give-away clothing place, both in McMinnville: all a great example to us brothers. He was working toward getting a degree in computer science. He was an Eagle Scout. In his youth, he was on a downhill ski race team. He also could bowl in the 190-220 range. He brought a lot of love and compassion to his parents and brothers. He is survived by four brothers, John, Bill, Mark and Eric. We will miss him. He is in Heaven now as he received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.