Steven Lee Bobb 1949 - 2022

Steven Lee Bobb, of Grand Ronde, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side. Born in Portland, Oregon, he was raised by his beloved grandparents, Wilson Bobb and Lena Riggs Bobb, in Grand Ronde. Steven attended Catholic school, Grand Ronde Grade School and Willamina High School.

He married Connie Magers on December 9, 1967. Steven served in the Marine Corps in Vietnam from 1969 to 1971. Following his military service, he painted cars, worked at Watt’s Plow, Salem Sign Company and served on Tribal Council.

He was very involved in the Grand Ronde community, serving on many boards, including Spirit Mountain Casino Board of Directors, Chairman of the Veterans' Committee, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde Housing Board and many more committees, including a lot of volunteer work.

Steven is survived by his wife, Connie; his sons, Steve Jr., Billy and Cory; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in the Grand Ronde Tribal Gym, with interment and full military honors at the Grand Ronde Cemetery.

Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com