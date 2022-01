Stephen Monroe Fairbanks 1927 - 2022

Stephen Monroe Fairbanks died peacefully Tuesday, January 18, 2022, in Oakland, California. He was 94 years old. Cryptside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Evergreen Memorial Park Mausoleum, McMinnville. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, January 28, at the Chapel of Macy & Son.