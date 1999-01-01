Stephen Dale Summers - 1948 - 2019

Stephen Dale Summers was born August 2, 1948, to Dale and Nancy (Trask) Summers at the Portland Sanitarium & Hospital. Steve always joked that he was born in a nut house. He lived in Estacada, Oregon, during the first few years of his life until his family relocated to Sheridan, Oregon, where he spent his childhood. He graduated from Sheridan High School in the Class of 1966. After high school, Steve attended the University of Oregon for a period of time until he left school with hopes of making his fortune in logging. He worked in the logging industry in California, Oregon, Alaska and Idaho. He took great pleasure in working in remote locations with innovative systems such as long-span skyline and balloon logging. He left logging to pursue a career in the trucking industry. He was an owner/operator as a moving van contractor, and then as a freight hauler. After many years as an independent contractor, Steve went to work driving for large freight companies such as Consolidated Freightways out of Dallas, Texas, and ABF out of Chicago. He retired in 2014, residing in Lincoln, Nebraska, until he returned to Oregon later that year.

Anyone who meets Steve would quickly learn he had a love for history, especially his family history.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Nancy Summers. He is survived by three brothers, Bruce (Nora), Greg (Brenda) and Mark Summers; as well as his nieces, Christie, Treva, Cathy and Heather.

Steve’s wish was to be cremated and have his ashes spread on an island in Southeast Alaska. This was an island where he worked in a logging camp when he was about 20 years old. He thought it was the most beautiful place he had ever seen.

Steve will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Rest in peace.