By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • May 18, 2019

State Track Day Two: Hensley, Mather both win two titles, Horne earns discus championship

CLACKAMAS – Day Two of the Class 3A OSAA Track and Field Championships at Mt. Hood Community College is officially over for Amity, Dayton, Willamina and Yamhill-Carlton. Amity's Jonathan Mather and Willamina's David Hensley both won two individual titles, while Y-C's Sadie Horne captured the girls' discus title.

This article will update throughout the day.

David Hensley concludes his Bulldog career with two individual titles after winning the boys' long jump today with a mark of 20 feet, 5.5 inches. Hensley also won the triple jump yesterday. Amity's Jonathan Mather and Eli Jackson placed fifth and ninth, respectively, in the long jump.

Mather also captured his first career state title in the boys' 110m hurdles, before completing the hurdles sweep in the 300m. He posted a blistering time of 15.26 seconds, beating Santiam Christian's Brennen Sorah. Mather won the 300m hurdles in 39.37 seconds. The Amity senior also placed sixth in the 100m sprint in a time of 11.66 seconds.

Y-C thrower Sadie Horne shattered her previous best in the girls' discus to win with a mark of 131'5". Horne also secured second place in the girls' shot put, recording a mark of 40'8.75". Willamina's Hannah Hughes set a school record 38'2.5" to place fourth, while the Tigers' Felicia Robbins was seventh (36'1.5").

Amity high jumper Keenan Graham set a new personal best in his event, clearing a height of six feet, one inch to tie for second. The sophomore Warrior shattered his previous record in the high jump by two inches.

Jaime Garcia of Y-C placed fourth in the boys' 400m race, clocking in at 52.79 seconds.

Benjamin Hayes of Amity placed fifth in the boys' discus throw, recording a mark of 135'1”. Willamina's Jordan Mode was 10th with a throw of 1189”.

Y-C's Joe Shore finished eighth in the boys' 200m event with a time of 23.71 seconds.

Amity sprinter Mia Andalon earned fifth in the girls' 100m race with a time of 13.25 seconds.

Dayton's Isabellah Burnt locked down fifth place in the girls' 400m, finishing in 1:01.45.

Yamhill-Carlton's boys' 4X100m relay team, composed of Trent Blakely, Joe Shore, Jaime Garcia and Trey Richmond, placed eighth in a time of 45.29 seconds.

Taylor Reimann of Y-C earned sixth in the girls' 3,000m run with a time of 5:07.07.

Willamina's Kallie Schoenbachler placed seventh in the girls' triple jump with a mark of 31'10.5".

Y-C's girls' 4X400m relay, consisting of Allie Amerson, Olivia Southard, Reilly Southard and Taylor Reimann, finished seventh in 4:18.60. The Tiger boys' 4X400m relay, with

Y-C's Decker Richmond finished ninth in the boys' 3,000m run in a time of 4:25.16.

The Tigers' Elizabeth Hetzler placed 12th in the girls' 800m, finishing in 2:37.57.