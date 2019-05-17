By Logan Brandon • Sports Editor • May 17, 2019 Tweet

State Track Day One: Hensley wins championship in triple jump

CLACKAMAS – David Hensley finally met his goal of a state title today at the Class 3A OSAA Track and Field Championships held at Mt. Hood Community College. The Willamina senior set a state-winning mark in the boys’ triple jump – 42 feet, 8.5 inches.

After earning the Bulldog school record in the triple earlier in the season, Hensley turned his sights toward the ultimate prize. His winning jump was his second attempt of the event, which beat runner-up Dawson Patton of Salem Academy by 1’5.5”.

Hensley, who placed second in the triple jump and long jump last season, will aim for his second championship tomorrow in the long jump. He enters the state finals seeded second in the event, behind Amity’s Jonathan Mather.

Yamhill-Carlton’s Trent Blakely placed fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 38’8”.

Warrior boys’ javelin thrower Tyler Parr claimed fourth with a final mark of 165’11”. Benito Risch of Y-C was 11th with a throw of 137’3”.

Amity’s Benjamin Hayes threw 45’7” in the boys’ shot put to place fourth. Dayton’s Kyle Cool and Willamina’s Jordan Mode were 11th and 12th, respectively, with marks of 41’6.25” and 35’11”.

Tiger distance runner Taylor Reimann finished fifth in the girls’ 3,000m race. She clocked in at 11 minutes, 16.32 seconds, while teammate Cristin Brethower was eighth in 11:19.47. Amity’s Alex Brown placed 11th in 11:40.91.

Y-C’s Decker Richmond and Amity’s Drew McMullen finished eighth and 10th respectively in the boys’ 3,000m, finishing in 9:40.24 and 9:48.00.

Willamina’s Hannah Hughes earned fourth-place finishes in both the girls’ javelin and long jump events. She threw 119’9” in the javelin, a personal best, before recording a mark of 15’6.5” in the long jump.