By Scott Unger • Of the News-Register • 

Starrett takes aim at gun measures

Comments

fiddler

Starrett: so, you will not accept any control on fire arms, but you’re first in line to legislate a woman’s body?

Is your campaign money from NRA? We need some controls because of this school shootings and suicides.

Please resign.
Easy Writer

What is your fascination with guns, Mary? It's so offensive. Fiddler's right. Please resign.

Bigfootlives

What is the obsession with murdering innocent babies in the satanic ritual of abortion? And you think wanting to protect our second amendment is offensive? Maybe you should go buy a permit, take a class, pass a test and ask permission before you post THOSE opinions to the NR. 1st amendment, or 2nd amendment, what’s the difference.

Moe

The Second Amendment underpins all of the others.

So important is the Second Amendment that it is covered in detail in the Constitution itself: Article I, Section 8.

