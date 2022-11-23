Stan Hart 1941 - 2022

Stan Hart, age 81, died at the Bradley Care Home in Tigard, Oregon, on November 23, 2022. His wife, Mary, was by his side.

Stanley Dean Hart was born May 25, 1941, to Dean and Opal (Hansen) Hart in Peoria, Illinois. The family, including sister Shelia, moved to Ashland, Kentucky, where Stan’s father took a job with the Ashland Oil Company. In 1944, the family, now including brother Wally, moved to McMinnville, Oregon. Stan attended Columbus Elementary, McMinnville Junior High and graduated in McMinnville High’s Class of 1959. He moved on to Linfield, where he graduated in 1963 with a degree in accounting. Stan became a CPA, worked a few years for one of the big accounting firms, then spent the balance of his work years as financial controller for various companies in the Portland area.

Stan and Mary had their 50th anniversary on November 18, 2022. They had two children, son Justin and daughter Jodi. The family made their home in Portland. Stan lived the last three years of his life at the Bradley Care Home, which provided him with wonderful care until he died of complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Stan loved his family. He also loved the annual Hart camping trip to House Rock, where he excelled at endless games of Progressive Rummy. Stan may never have missed a family reunion or picnic. And he always tried to make it to the annual gathering of buddies from Linfield’s ATO Fraternity.

Although he moved away in the 1960s, Stan always thought of McMinnville as his hometown. He kept up on what was happening in Mac and at Linfield. He maintained lifelong relationships with childhood friends, including Eldon Thompson, Larry Phillips and John Boling.

Stan was predeceased by his parents; brothers-in-law, Ralph Hilliker and Jack Reynolds; and sister-in-law, Linda Hart.

He is survived by Mary; son, Justin and his wife, Carrie; daughter, Jodi; stepson, Eric Belker and family; grandchildren, Ella and Ray Hart; sisters, Shelia Hilliker and Janie Reynolds; brothers, Wally Hart and Jerry Hart; nieces and nephews; two aunts; and numerous cousins.

A Celebration of Life honoring Stan will begin at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 29, 2022, at the McMinnville Senior Center. The family requests no flowers; instead, feel free to make a donation in Stan's honor to your favorite charity.