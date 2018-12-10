Staff presents planning, building fee increases to council
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
ja74
More taxes and fees. This is part of the reason rent and housing cost are so high. Landscape review for only $801.35! I have sat in on one of these reviews and this is insane.
Lulu
I agree.
CubFan
Wow. Big increases. I wonder what the NR editorial board thinks about this?
Jim
Why in the heck do you hire a California company to tell the City of McMinnville which is in Oregon how to run their town? I don’t want to be like California and we need to send half of them living in our state back down there. If they don’t like California why are they trying to make this state just like it? This lady that is running the planning department wants us to be another Bend Oregon and I’m sorry but we can’t pack Bend’s wallet to the bank. She will run builders and businesses off with all her taxes and fancy pants ideas.
GRM
Do not worry. As always this money will be spent wisely. Most all of the main streets with lots of potholes and most of the side streets with smooth surfaces. And by the way ...the californian way has already started. More cutting trees, more wineries, more tasting rooms, higher prices for everything. And what are w e the citizen of Mac getting ? Oh, I forgot...a street sign...thank you voters.