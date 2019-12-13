Marcus Larson/News-Register## After apprehending the suspect near 7-Eleven, McMinnville police officers and Yamhill County Sheriff deputies discuss searching the area and controlling the scene. Jose Dominguez

Stabbing suspect arrested; male victim 'serious but stable'

McMinnville police have detained a suspect in a Friday afternoon stabbing at the McMinnville Public Library.

A library patron was taken to the hospital following the 3 p.m. incident on the second floor of the library. The adult male victim later was transferred to the Oregon Health & Science University hospital in Portland, where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

There is no danger to the public, police said. The library is open regular hours, staff members said.

Officers took Jose Nicholo Dominguez, also known as Nico, into custody about 3:45 p.m. after searching the area of the library, City Park and West Second Street.

The 19-year-old suspect was located near the 7-11 on Southwest Baker Street, across from Linfield College. He was detained without further incident, police said.

He was booked into Yamhill County Jail on charges of first-degree assault.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Sgt. Steve Macartney at 503-435-5622 or Steve.Macartney@mcminnvilleoregon.gov