Spring sports officially cancelled, rules OSAA

Governor’s order removes possibility for any spring athletic activities, championships

According to the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA), any hope for a truncated spring sports season has died.

Per Governor Kate Brown’s Wednesday announcement, Oregon schools will be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year and, as a result, the OSAA has cancelled all remaining spring activities and state championships.

“Today’s heart-wrenching decision is difficult for all members of the OSAA family,” said Peter Weber, OSAA Executive Director. “We empathize with students and school communities, especially our graduating seniors, but recognize that these cancellations will allow our collective focus to remain where it’s most needed at this time - on the health and safety of all Oregonians.

“We had maintained hope for an abbreviated spring season to help bring a sense of normalcy to these uncertain times,” continued Weber. “Now, more than ever, we need to apply the lessons learned through participation in education-based activities – teamwork, sacrifice, and resilience – and play our role in adhering to the public health guidelines. We all look forward to the day we will play again.”

Current OSAA policies prohibiting the use of school facilities and coaches from organizing or directing workouts and practices remain in effect until further notice. The OSAA Executive Board will meet in the coming weeks to discuss policies for summer activities, along with academic eligibility concerns for fall 2020 that we’ve heard from member schools.

Visit http://www.osaa.org/coronavirus for OSAA policies, plus health and safety resources, related to COVID-19. Included on this page are all memos and media releases from OSAA regarding this situation since early March, along with a series of frequently asked questions (FAQs) designed to answer the most common inquiries we have been receiving.

More information will be communicated via http://www.osaa.org/ as it becomes available.