Sports Memory Lane 122224

A look back at Yamhill County sports

10 years ago

n Tanner Autencio announced himself on Tuesday night as one of the best players in the conference. Jacob Powell announced himself as, if not a force, then someone to be reckoned with. Autencio, a 6-3 point guard, and Powell, a 6-5 forward, formed an unorthodox two-man wrecking crew for McMinnville boys basketball in a 66-57 overtime victory over Forest Grove in Mac’s Greater Valley Conference opener in The Furnace.

Powell scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter and his basket at 1:01 in regulation, off an Autencio assist, knotted the game at 51. McMinnville’s 2-3 zone pushed Forest Grove out of its comfort zone, and Autencio did the rest. He scored nine points in the third quarter to bring Mac back into contention and scored five of the Grizzlies’ 15 points in overtime.

n Yamhill-Carlton boys’ basketball team had blown an eight-point lead at home against Junction City Monday, but won 76-75 in double-overtime on a “once in a lifetime” shot by Michael Mitchell. With seconds left in the second overtime, Zach Rhodes throw a perfect three-quarter-court pass to Mitchell, who spun and launched a 25-footer that banked off the glass and in as time expired. The Y-C players mobbed Mitchell at center court; the Barnett Court crowd roared. It was the second case of heroics: with 16 seconds left in second overtime, the Tigers down three, Tanner Myrick buried a three-pointer — his second field goal of the season — to tie the game.

25 years ago

n The Amity girls basketball team took no prisoners in a 47-16 beat down of Class 1A Blanchet Catholic in first-round action at the Amity Holiday Invitational. Amity junior Megan Willius nailed one of her three three-pointers in the second quarter for a 16-7 lead. Willius, a 5-6 guard, led all scorers with 15 points Junior point guard Tashi Walker added nine points, including a pair of three-pointers, and four steals.

n The 10th-ranked Amity Warriors jumped out to a 21-point lead and held off Class 1A Blanchet 79-62 in the first round of the Amity Holiday Invitational. Cory Chodrick nailed a three-pointer to stake the Warriors to a 38-17 lead in the second quarter but the Cavaliers went on an 8-0 run to pull within 13. Chodrick finished with 17 points, and Junior Will Walker came off the bench to score 16 points and grab eight rebounds.

50 years ago

n Physicians Optical, with help from an eager stork, took command of the McMinnville Co-ed Volleyball League. In the second of two games against Roth’s, with the score at 13-13, Roth’s captain Don Dix was forced to walk away in answer to word that his wife, Kathy, was on her way to the hospital to have a baby. Physicians quickly took advantage of the confusion which followed, won the game 15-13 and took command of the league standings. Members of the Roth’s team, it was reported, were more concerned about the baby than about the volleyball score. (It was a girl.)

On Thursday, Dix was back in action again, this time handing out cigars.

Scrooge’s, with a last-minute shooting spree, nipped Davison Auto Parks in overtime 69-68 Monday night in a rough and tumble game with quite a few fouls committed by both teams, yet no one was listed as “Fouled out” in the box score. The game was tied at the half at 35. Scrooge’s, led by Mike Eisele’s 27 points, came from behind scoring ten points and tying it up at 59. Division tied it at 61 with 30 seconds left. In the extra period, Scrooge outscored Davidson and squeaked by to win. John Konvicka of Davison had 20 points.