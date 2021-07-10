Sports briefs

Mac wrestling hosts kids camp

The McMinnville wrestling program and Mac Mat Club is hosting a youth wrestling camp from June 28 to August 6. The event is open to interested participants who are entering the third through tenth grades.

Practices are on Mondays and Wednesdays each week. For athletes in the third through sixth grades, practice begins at 5:30 p.m. and seventh through tenth graders start at 6:30 p.m.

Print off, fill out, and bring the signed registration and waiver forms found in the documents section at macmatclub.com with you to your first practice.

See Ya Later Scott Banke Memorial Golf

The See Ya Later Foundation is hosting its 21st Annual Scott Banke Memorial Golf Tournament August 7 at Michelbook Country Club in McMinnville. The event includes a silent and live auction, with proceeds going to Seeds of Hope, Youth Opportunity and college scholarships.

The golf player package costs $160 and includes 18 holes and a golf cart, lunch and dinner, one free mulligan, one raffle ticket, tournament prizes and a tournament shirt and hat.

Golf check-in is 10 a.m. The opening ceremony begins at noon and a shotgun start follows at 12:15 p.m. The banquet and evening festivities begin at 6 p.m.

The Silent Auction will be held online as well as in-person August 7. The Silent Auction will be launched online on August 1. The Live Auction will be held in-person August 7.

Dinner reservations cost $40, and include the Live Auction.

For more information, visit www.seeyalater.org .

Tennis association opens training

MCTA has opened registration to interested participants for its summer programming. Weekly sessions will be offered throughout the season, starting June 21 at the Cowls Street courts.

Cost is $40 per week; discounts are offered for those signing up for the entire summer session and scholarships are available.

Primary goals for the organization include providing affordable and accessible youth tennis opportunities, developing a talent pipeline for local schools and advocating for the addition of new tennis courts in the area.

Beginner lessons are offered for grades K-12 in weekly sessions – Monday through Thursday for one hour per day. Instruction includes basic playing skills, stroke techniques and court positioning.

Intermediate and advanced clinics are for grades 4-12. These twice-weekly sessions are two-hours and are designed for player with prior tennis experience. Instruction focuses on continued skill and stroke development, advanced drills, strategies and match play.

For more information, visit the MCTA website at www.maccommunitytennis.com .

Salute to Veterans Golf Classic

Michelbook Country Club is hosting its third annual Salute to Veterans Golf Classic Saturday July 24. Net proceeds support a local Veterans Emergency Relief Fund.

Registration is open to all golfers; sign up is required by July 17.

Cost is $55 per individual or $220 for a team. Fees include a golf cart and meal. Prizes will be awarded in the scramble format. Hole sponsors are needed.

Interested participants can contact Steve Farley at spfarley@outlook.com or 503-435-8247 for additional information.