Sports briefs

Willamina cancels upcoming free physicals

The Willamina School District has cancelled its upcoming free physicals at the Willamina High School.

Concerns for spacing and the facilities resulted in the district’s decision to suspend physicals. If you have any questions, contact athletic director Jerry Buczynski at 503-437-1621.

Grizzly Softball offers drop-in practices

The McMinnville Grizzly Softball organization is offering free drop-in practices for the upcoming fall and spring seasons. The program is searching for athletes to compete on their 10U, 12U and 14U teams. All skill levels are welcome.

As a mission statement, Grizzly Softball “provides opportunities for girls from McMinnville and surrounding communities who are passionate about playing softball.

“Our focus is positive coaching and teaching girls to love the game of softball.”

Coaches are needed for future seasons.

Practice dates are set for July 27, August 3, 5 and 10. Registration is from 6-6:30 p.m., while practices run from 6:30-8 p.m. at Joe Dancer Park.

Athletes should bring softball gear, hand sanitizer and a face mask.

County guidance for COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

For additional Information, send an email grizzlyasa@gmail.com .

2020 Scramble for Sight Golf Classic

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Oregon school students and younger children still are faced with undiagnosed vision issues that can be best discovered through high quality school vision screenings. The Lions of Oregon are as focused as ever in their efforts to help young people read better and do better in school and they have a fun way to help support that mission this summer with The 2020 Scramble for Sight Golf Classic.

Golfers all over Oregon are invited to register with the Oregon Lions Sight & Hearing Foundation, play at their community course during the week of August 30th to September 5th, 2020, donate at least $100 per player to OLSHF, post their 4-Man Scramble or individual 18-hole score and receive over $350 in “tee prizes” including a logo polo shirt, Bluetooth sports ear buds, Bridgestone golf balls and more.

Using the USGA Slope rating of each participating 18-hole golf course, team and individual winners in the following categories will win more great golf prizes like drivers, high-tech golf bags and more.

-Low Net Team and Individual

-Most money raised – Team and Individual

-High Net Score – Team and Individual

-Best Team and Individual Costumes

Almost all golf formats are recognized. Real USGA courses, community courses, mini-golf and even Wii Golf.

To register, simply email dougt@olshf.org and he’ll get you started.

Contact Info:

DougT@OLSHF.org

Nick@OLSHF.org