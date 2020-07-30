Sports briefs

Willamina hosting free physicals

The Willamina School District is offering free physicals August 11th from 5-7 p.m. at the Willamina High School.

Dr. Lance Marr will be performing the physicals. Please remember all forms will need to be signed by your parent or guardian. If you have any questions, contact athletic director Jerry Buczynski at 503-437-1621.

Grizzly Softball offers drop-in practices

The McMinnville Grizzly Softball organization is offering free drop-in practices for the upcoming fall and spring seasons. The program is searching for athletes to compete on their 10U, 12U and 14U teams. All skill levels are welcome.

As a mission statement, Grizzly Softball “provides opportunities for girls from McMinnville and surrounding communities who are passionate about playing softball.

“Our focus is positive coaching and teaching girls to love the game of softball.”

Coaches are needed for future seasons.

Practice dates are set for July 27, August 3, 5 and 10. Registration is from 6-6:30 p.m., while practices run from 6:30-8 p.m. at Joe Dancer Park.

Athletes should bring softball gear, hand sanitizer and a face mask.

County guidance for COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

For additional Information, send an email grizzlyasa@gmail.com .