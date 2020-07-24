Sports briefs

Grizzly Softball offers drop-in practices

The McMinnville Grizzly Softball organization is offering free drop-in practices for the upcoming fall and spring seasons. The program is searching for athletes to compete on their 10U, 12U and 14U teams. All skill levels are welcome.

As a mission statement, Grizzly Softball “provides opportunities for girls from McMinnville and surrounding communities who are passionate about playing softball.

“Our focus is positive coaching and teaching girls to love the game of softball.”

Coaches are needed for future seasons.

Practice dates are set for July 27, August 3, 5 and 10. Registration is from 6-6:30 p.m., while practices run from 6:30-8 p.m. at Joe Dancer Park.

Athletes should bring softball gear, hand sanitizer and a face mask.

County guidance for COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

For additional Information, send an email grizzlyasa@gmail.com .