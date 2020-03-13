Sports briefs

See Ya Later hosts Spring Break basketball camp

The See Ya Later Foundation is set to host a Spring Break basketball camp March 27 and 28 at Linfield College’s Ted Wilson Gymnasium. Camp will be offered to 1st – 8th graders and is limited to 200 kids.

Camp will be divided into two sessions; Grades 1st – 4th from 9 a.m. – noon and Grades 5th – 8th from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The event will help kids learn basketball fundamentals, team strategies, agility and physical conditioning, ball-handling skills, increase performance through practice drills and gain encouragement in a positive and fun atmosphere.

Special guest: Jon “Superhandles” Hildebrandt will demonstrate and teach ball-handling skills.

Registration Fee is $30, although there are scholarships available.

For more information call Carmen Banke at 503-434-1730 or email info@seeyalater.org .