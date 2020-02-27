Sports briefs

Linfield men’s tennis hosts Young Cats Club event

Boys and girls ages 17 and under are invited to take part in this week’s Young Cats Club event at the Linfield College men’s tennis match on Saturday, Feb. 29. The match begins at 11 a.m.

Depending on weather, the match will either be played on Linfield’s outdoor courts or inside the Rutschman Field House. Enter the field house spectator area via the elevated ramp on the back side of the building.

This week’s Young Cats Club event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free of charge for participants and accompanying parents.

Following the match, Young Cats Club attendees are welcome to gather autographs from Wildcat student-athletes.

Each new YCC participant receives a free T-shirt and special autograph book. Young Cats Club members who collect at least one autograph from student-athletes from eight different sports are eligible to enter in an end-of-year drawing for a valuable prize.

The Young Cats Club program invites area youth to experience in person what it’s like to attend a Linfield athletic event and interact with college student-athletes. Linfield and title sponsor United Capital are hosting a series of 15 Young Cats Club events covering every collegiate sport Linfield offers.

For more information, contact sportsinfo@linfield.edu .

See Ya Later hosts Spring Break basketball camp

The See Ya Later Foundation is set to host a Spring Break basketball camp March 27 and 28 at Linfield College’s Ted Wilson Gymnasium. Camp will be offered to 1st – 8th graders and is limited to 200 kids.

Camp will be divided into two sessions; Grades 1st – 4th from 9 a.m. – noon and Grades 5th – 8th from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

The event will help kids learn basketball fundamentals, team strategies, agility and physical conditioning, ball-handling skills, increase performance through practice drills and gain encouragement in a positive and fun atmosphere.

Special guest: Jon “Superhandles” Hildebrandt will demonstrate and teach ball-handling skills.

Registration Fee is $30, although there are scholarships available.

For more information call Carmen Banke at 503-434-1730 or email info@seeyalater.org .