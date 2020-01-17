Sports briefs

Linfield men’s basketball hosts Young Cats Club event

Boys and girls ages 17 and under are invited to participate in a Young Cats Club event during the Linfield College men’s basketball game on Saturday.

Come watch the Wildcats take on Northwest Conference foe Willamette University at 6 p.m.

Following the game, Young Cats Club attendees can meet and gather autographs from Wildcat student-athletes. Participants can test their dribbling and passing skills with an interactive contest before and during the game.

Admission is free.

Each new YCC participant receives a free T-shirt and special autograph book. Young Cats Club members who collect at least one autograph from student-athletes from eight different sports are eligible to enter in an end-of-year drawing for a valuable prize.

For more information, contact sportsinfo@linfield.edu .

Wildcat softball skills clinic

The Linfield College Softball Program is conducting two instructional All-Skills Fastpitch Clinics for girls ages 8-18 on January 25 and February 1.

All the clinic instruction will be provided by the coaches and players of the Linfield College Wildcats, one of the most consistently successful softball programs in the country.

Each clinic stresses the skills and fundamentals necessary to be successful at any level of competition, including hitting, bunting, base-running and fundamental defensive play for infielders and outfielders.

There will also be time for pitchers and catchers to learn from the Wildcat coaches and pitching staff.

For girls ages 13-18, both clinics will also feature a post-clinic talk about developing success skills on and off the softball field and a question and answer session where clinic attendees can ask Linfield coaches and players questions about college and the softball recruiting process.

The cost is $65 per camper for ages 13-18 or $45 for campers ages 8-12.

For questions, email Linfield College Associate Head Coach Cheyenne Fletcher at cfletche@linfield.edu .