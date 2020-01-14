Sports briefs

Langsdorf hired at UNLV

McMinnville High School and Linfield College alum Danny Langsdorf joins the UNLV football team for the 2020-21 season. Langsdorf, a former quarterback for the Grizzlies and Wildcats, will coach his old position for the Rebels.

The former Oregon State offensive coordinator will also serve as UNLV’s pass game coordinator in the upcoming season.

A native of McMinnville, Langsdorf initially played college football at Boise State after graduating from MHS. After three seasons with the Broncos, he transferred to Linfield and started at quarterback in two seasons of Northwest Conference play.

Langsdorf’s previous coaching stops included serving as the Nebraska offensive coordinator in 2015 and as the New York Giants’ quarterbacks coach in 2014.

Law requires area boaters to gain additional certification

With the passage a bill in the last session of the Legislature, boat operators engaged in wakeboarding and wakesurfing in a section of the Willamette River are now required to undergo training under a new program administered by a state agency.

The Towed Watersports Education Program, operated by the Oregon State Marine Board, happened after passage of House Bill 2352 and applies to what is commonly known as the Newberg Pool, a roughly 20-mile stretch of water that extends from Newberg to Oregon City.

Boaters towing wakeboarders and wakesurfers must now successfully complete a towed watersports education course, after which they will receive an endorsement similar to a boat safety education card.

The law also requires the owner/operator to report the boat’s make, model, year of manufacture and loading weight (dry weight plus factory ballast capacity as reported by the manufacturer).

In order to receive the decal authorizing a watercraft to tow a wakeboarder or wakesurfer, a boat’s loading weight must be less than 10,000 pounds.

Boats exceeding the weight limit are not allowed to engage in watersports activities, although they still can cruise through the area or engage in other recreations, such as fishing, swimming or picnicking.

The education course is offered as a home study and proctored exams can be scheduled at a number of locations, including through the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office (503-434-7506) and Oregon State Marine Board (503-378-8587 option 2).

The course costs $60 and successful graduates will receive a decal for their boat through the mail; additional or replacement decals are $15.

Decals are valid for two calendar years and must be renewed, although future testing is not required.

Linfield men’s basketball hosts Young Cats Club event

Boys and girls ages 17 and under are invited to participate in a Young Cats Club event during the Linfield College men’s basketball game on Saturday.

Come watch the Wildcats take on Northwest Conference foe Willamette University at 6 p.m.

Following the game, Young Cats Club attendees can meet and gather autographs from Wildcat student-athletes. Participants can test their dribbling and passing skills with an interactive contest before and during the game.

Admission is free.

Each new YCC participant receives a free T-shirt and special autograph book. Young Cats Club members who collect at least one autograph from student-athletes from eight different sports are eligible to enter in an end-of-year drawing for a valuable prize.

It’s a unique opportunity for kids to experience in person what it’s like to attend a Linfield athletic event and interact with college student-athletes. Linfield and title sponsor United Capital are hosting a series of 15 Young Cats Club events covering every collegiate sport Linfield offers.

For more information, contact sportsinfo@linfield.edu .