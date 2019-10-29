Sports briefs

Young Cats Club

Boys and girls ages 17 and under are invited to take part in this week’s Young Cats Club event at the Linfield College football game on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Every new YCC participant will receive a free T-shirt and special autograph book. Shirts and books will be available at the Young Cats Club display on Streak Street. Admission to the game is free. Parents of YCC participants will receive a 2-for-1 discount on general admission tickets.

United Capital is partnering with Linfield College Athletics to host an interactive community series that includes a skill game and post-event autograph session.

This week’s Young Cats Club event runs from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.. at Maxwell Field on the Linfield campus.

Following the game, Young Cats Club attendees are invited to meet team members on the field and gather autographs.

Kids who attend a minimum of eight designated events and collect at least one autograph from student-athletes from eight different sports are eligible to enter in an end-of-year drawing for a valuable prize.

It’s a unique opportunity for kids to experience in person what it’s like to attend a Linfield athletic event and interact with college student-athletes. This is the fifth of 15 Young Cats Club event of the 2019-20 school year.

For more information, email sportsinfo@linfield.edu .

YOUNG CATS CLUB SCHEDULE

Saturday, Nov. 2 Football hosts Lewis & Clark

Saturday, Jan. 4 Women’s Basketball hosts George Fox

Saturday, Jan. 18 Men’s Basketball hosts Willamette

Saturday, Jan. 25 Swimming hosts George Fox

Saturday, Feb. 10 Cheer & Stunt Clinic and Game

Saturday, Feb. 29 Men’s Tennis hosts Otterbein

Saturday, March 7 Women’s Lacrosse hosts Whitworth

Saturday, March 14 Baseball hosts George Fox

Saturday, April 4 Track and Field hosts Jenn Boyman Memorial

Saturday, April 11 Women’s Tennis hosts Lewis & Clark

Saturday, April 18 Softball hosts George Fox

Buckin’ to Vegas Invitational

The third annual Buckin’ to Vegas Invitational is set for November 23 at McMinnville’s Yamhill County Fairground.

The rodeo event kicks off at 3 p.m., and features competitions in Mini Bareback, Mini Broncs, Bull Riding, Calf Riding, Steer Riding, Goat Tying, Barrel Racing and a Cowhide Race.

Eleven athletes from the Junior World Finals will compete at the local contest.

Buckin’ to Vegas Invitational also host a silent auction and dinner, plus an after party featuring Carlton-based musical group, Ish Phoenix.

Pre-sale tickets are available for $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Purchase via PayPal at cooper4203@msn.com .

Kids five and under are free.

Door prices are $12/Adults and $7/Kids.

Local football player qualifies for All-Stars

Landon Fay, a seventh-grade student at Patton Middle School, will compete at the NFL Hall of Fame games December 6-9. Fay, a defensive end, was chosen as a starter on the All-Star team, beating out over 400 athletes who tried out.

As a McMinnville resident, Fay represents Team Oregon in the national tournament, hosted by the NFL Hall of Fame.

Try-outs included an NFL combine model with 40-yard dashes and similar exercises.

Team Oregon members, like Fay, will receive an opportunity to play in front of and meet NFL Hall of Fame athletes.