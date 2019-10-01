Sports briefs

Young Cats Club

Boys and girls ages 17 and under are invited to take part in a series of Young Cats Club events throughout the 2019-20 school year. United Capital, the event’s signature sponsor, is partnering with Linfield College Athletics to host an interactive community series that includes skill games and post-event autograph sessions.

It’s a unique opportunity for kids to experience in person what it’s like to attend a Linfield athletic event and interact with college student-athletes. A total of 15 Young Cats Club events are planned covering every collegiate sport Linfield offers.

After each contest, Young Cats Club attendees can meet and gather autographs from Wildcat student-athletes.

Admission to all designated Young Cats Club events is free. Every YCC participant will receive a free T-shirt and special autograph book.

Kids who attend a minimum of eight designated Young Cats Club events and collect at least one student-athletes autograph from any eight sports are eligible to enter an end-of-year drawing for a valuable prize.

For more information, email sportsinfo@linfield.edu .

YOUNG CATS CLUB SCHEDULE

Saturday, Sept. 28 Men’s & Women’s Golf at Michelbook Country Club

Sunday, Oct. 6 Women’s Soccer hosts Whitworth

Saturday, Oct. 19 Men’s Soccer hosts Puget Sound

Saturday, Nov. 2 Football hosts Lewis & Clark

Friday, Oct. 25 Volleyball hosts Lewis & Clark

Saturday, Jan. 4 Women’s Basketball hosts George Fox

Saturday, Jan. 18 Men’s Basketball hosts Willamette

Saturday, Jan. 25 Swimming hosts George Fox

Saturday, Feb. 10 Cheer & Stunt Clinic and Game

Saturday, Feb. 29 Men’s Tennis hosts Otterbein

Saturday, March 7 Women’s Lacrosse hosts Whitworth

Saturday, March 14 Baseball hosts George Fox

Saturday, April 4 Track and Field hosts Jenn Boyman Memorial

Saturday, April 11 Women’s Tennis hosts Lewis & Clark

Saturday, April 18 Softball hosts George Fox

Miller Woods 5K, 10K

Miller Woods, Yamhill Soil and Water Conservation District, hosts a 5K and 10K Race October 12. The event raises funds for a permanent bathroom facility at the trailhead, and for its continued upkeep.

The challenging race includes a mix of single track and double track dirt logging roads. The course runs through a combination of forested woods and grassy meadows. There is a significant elevation loss and gain on both runs.

Registration is $40 through close of on-line registration October 10. Entry fee includes a T-shirt and one raffle ticket. Time of race is 9 a.m. for the 10K and 10:15 a.m. for 5K.

Race day registration will be available for $45, plus a $5 parking pass, if applicable.

Top male and female awards will be earned for the following categories: Under 12, 13 to 17, 18 , Masters (40 ).

A kids camp is also available through Outdoor Education Adventures for children age 5-12. Camp runs from 9:15 to 11:30 a.m. for $10 per child. Pre-registration is required.

Miller Woods is located at 15580 NW Orchard View Rd., McMinnville.

Event is sponsored by Solid Form Fabrication, Coastal Mountain Spring Water and Ooh La Latte.

For additional information, please contact Jeremy Hurl at 971-237-7473 or jhurl4063@gmail.com .