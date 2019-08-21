Sports briefs

Mac middle school sports schedules

Duniway and Patton middle schools have set their fall sports tryouts and practices for football, volleyball and cross country.

The football teams will have gear distribution for seventh and eighth graders August 26 starting at 3 p.m. and ending at 5:15. Seventh graders receive their gear at Patton, while eighth graders receive their equipment at Duniway.

First football practices are August 27, 28 and 29 from 3 to 5:15 p.m., with eighth graders at Duniway and seventh graders at Patton.

Volleyball tryouts for seventh and eighth grade girls and cross country practices for sixth, seventh and eighth grade boys and girls start August 27 at 3 to 5 p.m. at your home school.

Duniway and Patton also offer Intramural Volleyball for sixth, seventh and eighth graders starting September 17. Practices will be one to three times a week at both schools, beginning at 3 p.m.

Participation requires a physical, good for two years, a parent permission slip, medical insurance and a $75 participation fee. Cost for Intramural Volleyball is $30 plus a physical, permission slip and medical insurance. Scholarships are available upon request.

Middle school student-athletes are also offered free sports physicals on Wednesday August 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Duniway.

Registration open for Stubberfield tourney

Michelbook Country Club’s eighth annual Perry Stubberfield Memorial Golf Tournament tees off Saturday August 24 at 9 a.m. Registration is now open for interested participants, please contact Ross Peterson at 503-816-9083 for further enquiries.

This event is a four-person best-ball scramble with a shotgun start. Registration is available at $110 a person or $440 per four-person group. Entry fees include golf carts, 18-hole play, prizes, range balls, three raffle tickets, two mulligans, dinner and awards for individual and team scores.

Please make checks payable to MHS Hall of Fame and mail to Wendy Buchheit at P.O. Box 1097 McMinnville, OR 97128.

McMinnville High School’s Sports Hall of Fame hosts the golf tournament, under the direction of Peterson. Proceeds help fund the continued costs of awards and the Hall of Fame’s annual program.

Sponsorships are available. Prices are as follows: Dinner $500, Golf Cart $200, Raffle $200, Tee Prize $200, Driving Range $150, Individual Hole Sponsorship $100.

Linfield hosts college prospect camp

Linfield College invites high school-age baseball players who are interested in continuing their playing careers in college to attend a pro-style skills camp in late August. Prospects will be evaluated by coaches in a variety of position-specific drills and tests.

The event is held at Linfield’s Roy Helser Field Friday August 30 at 6 p.m. and Saturday August 31 at 9 a.m.

Cost is $85 for two-way players; $75 for position players; and $65 for pitchers. Cash or personal checks are accepted.

The camp also includes a recruiting talk and campus visit with new Linfield head baseball coach Dan Spencer.

Day One schedule includes 60-yard dash, batting practice, outfield throws, infield throws and catchers throwing to bases.

Day Two includes pitchers throwing to live batters in a game setting.

For information, contact coach Brian Valentine at bvalentine@linfield.edu .