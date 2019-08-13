Sports briefs

Willamina offers free sports physicals

Willamina High School will be hosting free sport physicals on August 15 from 6 to 8:00 p.m.

Any current student who needs a sport physical for the upcoming year should plan on attending with a parent, who need to sign the form.

Dr. Lance Marr is donating his time to perform the physicals.

For more information, call athletic director Jerry Buczynski at 503-437-1621.

Mac High physicals

McMinnville High School’s sports physicals will commence Wednesday, August 14 at 6 p.m. at the Adams St. campus.

Cost is $20.

Linfield hosts college prospect camp

Linfield College invites high school-age baseball players to attend a pro-style skills camp in late August.

The event is held at Linfield’s Roy Helser Field Friday August 30 at 6 p.m. and Saturday August 31 at 9 a.m.

Cost is $85 for two-way players; $75 for position players; and $65 for pitchers.