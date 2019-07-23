Sports briefs

Mac High physicals start mid-August

McMinnville High School’s sports physicals will commence Wednesday, August 14 at 6 p.m. at the Adams St. campus.

Athletes will have their vitals taken; snacks and water will be available following the physicals.

Cost is $20; funds are applied to the athletic training program.

For more information, call 503-799-4315.

Willamina football camp starts this week

New Willamina head coach Shane Hedrick is hosting his first Bulldog football camp July 22-26 at Bulldog Stadium. The event is open to student-athletes enrolled in grades 9-12 starting in the fall.

The camp is limited contact and goes 6-8:30 p.m. each night.

Cost is $20. Registration is July 22 at 5:30 p.m. at the stadium.

Coach Rosenberg leads Wildcats basketball camp

The Linfield Wildcat youth basketball camp, in its fifth year, is set for August 5-9 at Ted Wilson Gymnasium. The event led by Linfield men’s basketball coach Shanan Rosenberg aims to create a welcome experience for kids entering the second-eighth grades.

Goals for the camp include increasing basketball knowledge, acquiring athletic skills, enhancing self-esteem, and encouraging healthy social skills.

Each camp day runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., drop-off and pick-up are 30 minutes before and after. Lunch is provided.

Cost is $250. Financial assistance and sibling discounts are available.

Contact Coach Rosenberg at 503-883-2529 or coachrose@linfield.edu .

SNACK summer programs set

The McMinnville SNACK Program plans both soccer and food education activities this summer.

SNACK will set up at the McMinnville Farmers Markey June 20 through August 29 from 12-6 p.m. Children are encouraged to play active games and learn about the origins of their local food. Sprouts Kids Club also partners with SNACK to host additional activities from 3-5 p.m.

From June 17 through August 19 at 5:30-7 p.m., SNACK invites kids to play soccer at Joe Dancer Park. Children ages six to 18 are welcome to join the free activity.

No registration is required for either event.

For more information, contact Shelby Sweet at 503-434-8278.

Junior rodeo coming to McMinnville

For the first time in Oregon rodeo history, the Junior Roughstock World Finals Tour will stop in McMinnville. The Yamhill County Fair sponsored the event in partnership with the Pro-West Rodeo Association, bringing a National Tour event to the Beaver State July 31 and August 1-2.

Local competitors are encouraged to register for the 24 slots available in the junior contest. The event features both bareback and saddlebronc competitions. Eight kids will ride on each rodeo day.

National rodeo athletes will also compete at the McMinnville rodeo, as the 24 contestants vie for four Regional qualifying spots. The top-two finishers in each division advance to Regionals.

Sponsors are needed for the rodeo; roughly $5,000 in fundraising is still required. If interested, contact Kim Cooper at 503-515-4385.

Linfield hosts college prospect camp

Linfield College invites high school-age baseball players who are interested in continuing their playing careers in college to attend a pro-style skills camp in late August. Prospects will be evaluated by coaches in a variety of position-specific drills and tests.

The event is held at Linfield’s Roy Helser Field Friday August 30 at 6 p.m. and Saturday August 31 at 9 a.m.

Cost is $85 for two-way players; $75 for position players; and $65 for pitchers. Cash or personal checks are accepted.

The camp also includes a recruiting talk and campus visit with new Linfield head baseball coach Dan Spencer.

Day One schedule includes 60-yard dash, batting practice, outfield throws, infield throws and catchers throwing to bases.

Day Two includes pitchers throwing to live batters in a game setting.

For information, contact coach Brian Valentine at bvalentine@linfield.edu .