John M. Gray Jr. 1955 - 2024

John M. Gray Jr., the man who bled green and yellow, died peacefully in his home on April 20, 2024. He was born October 1, 1955, in Phoenix, Arizona, to his parents, John Gray and Mary (Hodges) Gray. The Gray family moved from Buckeye, Arizona, to St. Paul, Oregon, when he was 8 years old.

He attended Newberg High School, where he played football, was active on the debate team and sang in the choir and school musicals. In 1975, he met the light of his life, Cindra Gray, at the University of Oregon. John liked to call himself a double Duck, receiving both his undergraduate diploma and law degree from U of O.

He served as the Yamhill County Counsel for over 25 years. The years of public service John provided to his community were admirable.

He retired from his professional career in 2010, and comfortably settled into his retirement. He was an ethical man, a mentor to many, and, above all, an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He was also an active member of St. Michael’s Episcopal Church for 50+ years, recently holding the position as church treasurer.

He was passionate about college football, frequently following his beloved Ducks to big bowl games. His curious spirit extended far beyond following his feathered friends. John was well known for his meticulous planning and sharing his itineraries of all his worldly travels. Anyone who showed remote interest was invited to flip through his extensive binders to enjoy his travels second-hand.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary; and his sister, Malinda Feely. He is survived by his wife, Cindra; his children, Adam Gray (Erin), Lauren Palmer (Noah), and Abby Gray (Kevin); his grandchildren, Logan John, Samantha, Benjamin, and Ruby; his sister, Joan Gray; and his brother, Andrew Gray.

There will be a celebration of life from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the Chehalem Cultural Center in Newberg, Oregon.

