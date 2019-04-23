Sports briefs

Mac senior golfers welcome new members

The McMinnville Senior Men’s Golf Club are inviting new members to join their ranks for the upcoming club season, which runs from mid-April to October.

The group aims to encourage active participation in the game of golf, while forging new friendships and enjoying camaraderie. Members are inviting interested participants to join the club at 7:30 a.m. at the Chehalem Glenn Golf Course (Mondays), Cross Creek Golf Course (Wednesdays) or Bayou Golf Course (Fridays).

For additional information, contact Wayne Weiher at 503-472-7672 or Mark Vernon at 971-241-6636.

Y-C alumni basketball tournament set May 11

Yamhill-Carlton High School and boys' basketball head coach Heather Roberts are hosting an alumni tournament May 11 for all former Tiger basketball players. The game will start at 6 p.m. at the Y-C High School gymnasium.

Registration is $10 per player and is due by May 7. Fans are welcome; cover charge is $3.

Questions? Contact Coach Roberts at ycboysbasketball@gmail.com .

See Ya Later Foundation holds fishing derby

The See Ya Later Foundation are holding a youth fishing derby May 4 at a private pond located 16 miles from McMinnville. The camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. – pick-up and drop-off are coordinated at Patton Middle School.

The event helps young campers learn the joy of fishing by teaching the various aspects of the sport, while providing encouragement.

Students in the first through fifth grades are encouraged to sign up; the event is limited to 50 participants.

Cost is $25 with scholarships available.

Contact Carmen Banke at 503-434-1730 or info@seeyalater.org for additional details.

Bulldog volleyball welcomes Gonzaga assistant for skills camp

Presented by Gonzaga University players and coaches, Willamina hosts a volleyball skills camp June 24th and 25th. Stevi Robinson, Gonzaga assistant coach, provides instruction alongside six to eight players.

The event is open to all local volleyball athletes in the seventh-12th grades.

Cost is $100 per person, which includes a T-shirt. A setters only clinic is $20.

Register online at – zagvolleyballcamps.com/camps/gonzaga_volleyball_camp_at_willamina_high_school/_dXF

Registrations open for mud drags

Registration for Willamina’s annual mud drag races, set for June 1 and 29, is now open.

Vehicle tech and check-in is 7-9 a.m. both days. Entry fee is $35 per truck, $20 for boggs, $25 for Powder Puff and pit passes are $15 per person.

Racing begins at 10 a.m. Entry is General admission is $5.

Registration is available at sdawkins@centurylink.net . Contact Sherry Dawkins at 503-879-5676 or Donna Samson at 971-241-7031 for additional information.