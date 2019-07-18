Sparks back in Yamhill County court
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Only online subscribers may access this article.
One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Subscribe online by clicking here.
Already a subscriber, please log in.
Comments
Sponge
“...reduced his ‘moral culpability’ for his crimes.” Having committed the crimes as a man in his 40’s, he is morally culpable, regardless of the damage done to him as a child. What a waste of time and money.
Bufordthe1st
Agreed Sponge...this waste of space should have been terminated a long time ago. Now the family and friends have to re-live this all over again.