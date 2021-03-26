Sowing the seeds of community

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
LML
Stories like this make me happy. It just takes someone to brainstorm an idea and lay down the first few puzzle pieces. It inspires me to take my ideas and possibly get them going as well. Good job guys!