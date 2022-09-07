Soroptimists offer grants to women

Women who are the primary financial supporters of themselves and their families are eligible to apply. They must be attending an undergraduate degree program or vocational training school. They also must demonstrate financial need.

The Live Your Dream Award grants of up to $4,000 can be used for any purpose, such as transportation to school, a computer or books for school, or childcare while a mother is attending classes.

The application deadline is Nov. 15.

To apply, go to bit.ly/LYDA-apply, or contact Soroptimist Marilyn Salter, at 971-237-3334 or mcsaltym@onlinenw.com.