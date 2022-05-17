Sophia Rose James 2004 - 2022

Sophia Rose James left this world too early on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. She is survived by her twin sister, Zorissa, her younger sister, Eliana, and her parents, Jim and Tai James. She will be missed by many more, too numerous to list.

She came into this world too early, as well. Sophia and Zorissa were born four weeks premature and would have been here even earlier, but modern medicine and months of strict bedrest convinced them to wait.

She started her life in the St. Johns neighborhood of Portland, Oregon. She then moved to Lebanon, New Hampshire, with her family when she was two. There she became the oldest of three girls when Eliana entered the family. She embraced all the things rural New England could offer.

In 2011, she moved to McMinnville, Oregon. Here she developed into the amazing young woman we remember. She found good and beauty everywhere. She could create wonderful art out of anything. Her art and writing were recognized with local awards. Her works were also presented to the community through her work in local theater as well as the kaleidoscope of fashion choices she selected every day.

She accepted people for who they were; faults were easily dismissed, and virtues were celebrated. She felt an obligation to help people less fortunate than herself, often putting herself at risk doing so. This drive to help others led her to Search and Rescue, which she was very proud to be a part of even though health issues made it difficult.

The light cast by Sophia was mysterious. For some, it was invisible. For others, it was as if Pandora's box was pouring out around her. She could see things no one else could. From the budding plant or near microscopic insect, to the infinite changing patterns of light on the horizon and everything in the middle, she showed us beauty and whimsy.

She is and always will be loved.

Please join us for a celebration of life to honor Sophia at 1 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022, at First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St., McMinnville OR 97128. A live stream of the memorial service will be available at www.facebook.com/firstbaptistmac