Sondra Sue McCarty 1938 - 2022

Sondra Sue “Susie” McCarty passed away July 13, 2022, with family by her side. She was 83 years old. She was born August 3, 1938, in Jewell, Kansas, to parents Roy and Alberta Sluyter. She moved to Jewell City when she was in the second grade. She was an only child, and when her grandparents were deceased, she became very close to her aunt Ilene and uncle Roy Dooley. She stayed close to her childhood friends from school throughout her life.

She attended Kansas State, where she met, fell in love and married Robert O. McCarty on August 31, 1957. After Bob’s graduation, they moved to California, where he got a job with North American Aviation. Susie enjoyed being a homemaker and Girl Scout leader. They loved traveling and have been to many U.S. states and have traveled to the Bahamas, Mexico, as well as Canada, Germany and Switzerland. When Bob retired, he and Susie moved back to Jewell in 1988 and enjoyed their family and friends. Bob passed away April 23, 1996. Susie is survived by her three children, Debra Dudley of Bovey, Minnesota, Kathleen Carr of McMinnville, Oregon, and Jeffrey McCarty of Anaheim, California. Susie also has six grandchildren, Matthew and Andrew Johnson, Jessica Bean, Justin McCarty, and Keenan and Amelia Carr; and four great-grandchildren, Preston, Faith, Matthew-James and Willow.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. August 5, at Parkland Village Retirement Community in McMinnville. She will later be interred at Wallace Cemetery in Jewell, Kansas. Donations can be made to Vista River Hospice c/o Macy & Son Funeral Directors. To leave on condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com