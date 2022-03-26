Softball roundup: Tigers shutout Fishermen; Pirates beat preseason favorite Rainier, 12-1

ASTORIA – Yamhill-Carlton starting pitcher Briley Ingram struck out ten during Tuesday’s six-inning 10-0 shutout of host Astoria. Ingram allowed only four baserunners against the Fishermen – three hits and a walk.

Offensively, the Tigers received ample run support from Kati Slater (1-3, two RBIs) and Cecelia Petraitis (1-1, two RBIs). Alyse Hurley (1-2), Lexiss Antle (1-3, run) and Kya Ellis also drove in runs for Y-C. Kaitlyn Knapp (1-1) and Roxy Brown (1-1) both crossed the plate three times in the win.

Y-C (1-0, 0-0 PacWest) plays at West Valley High School in California next Monday. The Tigers’ spring break trip to the Golden State also includes stops at Napa High School and East Nicolaus High School.

Dayton 12, Rainier 1 (five innings)

DAYTON – The Pirates started their season by knocking off the number-one team in the 3A coaches’ poll, defeating Rainier, 12-1, during Tuesday’s non-conference opener. Dayton, projected as the third-best program in its classification, blew out the Columbians with 10 hits on 21 at-bats.

Starting catcher Lillie Brooks powered the offense with a pair of doubles, three RBIs and a walk. Second baseman Jori Hill also tallied a multi-hit performance, going 2-3 with two runs scored.

Anna Baumholtz (1-3, two RBIs, walk, two runs, stolen base), Kya Lindell (1-3, RBI, walk, two runs, stolen base), Brin Shilhanek (1-3, RBI, walk), Savannah Goad (1-2, RBI), Rylie Hedgecock (1-2, RBI, walk, run) and Macie Wilson (1-1, RBI, two walks, run) all drove in runs for the Pirates.

Shilhanek recorded the win in the circle. The junior allowed one earned run on three hits and four walks while striking out two. Shilhanek’s defense didn’t commit an error behind her.

Dayton (1-0, 0-0 PacWest) competes in the North Medford Spring Break Invitational next Monday and Tuesday.