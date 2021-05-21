Softball roundup: Mac wins 8th straight, 9-5; Tigers, Pirates lose in opening round of tourney

McMinnville 9, Westview 5; McMinnville 11, Mountainside 9; McMinnville 11, Barlow 7

Kayden Sullivan hit a two-run dinger in her final game with the McMinnville softball team and the Grizzlies prevailed 9-5 over Westview during Wednesday’s season finale. Mac’s offense continued its torrid pace in the last half of the year, scoring an average of 13 runs during the team’s eight-game winning streak.

Sullivan provided the big blast in the victory over Westview. She launched a towering shot to centerfield for a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning.

Maddy Powell was a perfect 3-3 with three RBIs and three runs for the Grizzlies. Faith Lawson went 2-4 in her last outing in a Mac uniform, while Mackenzie Bekofsky drove in a run and earned the win in the circle with three strikeouts in seven innings.

Adrianna Powell also concluded her Grizzly softball career against the Wildcats, going 1-3 with a run scored and a stolen base.

In Tuesday’s 11-9 win over Mountainside, Mac blasted four homers and 16 total hits.

Adrianna Powell, Mya Stigall, Sullivan and Margo White all went yard in the team’s seventh consecutive triumph. Brynn McManus (3-4, three runs, RBI, three stolen bases), Adrianna Powell (2-4, three RBIs), Sullivan (2-3, three RBIs), Bekofsky (3-4, RBI) and Stigall (3-4, double, three runs, RBI) all collected multiple hits.

The Grizzlies defeated Barlow 11-7 with five runs in the final two innings during Saturday’s non-conference clash.

Stigall and Bekfosky both smacked three hits in the win, while Maddy Powell recorded a triple, McManus delivered a two-RBI double and Sullivan went 2-2 with a pair of walks.

Bekofsky allowed only one earned run (six unearned) on nine hits and nine walks, striking out six.

Mac finished the season with an overall record of 13-4 and a 10-3 mark in the Pacific Conference.

Pleasant Hill 8, Yamhill-Carlton 4

YAMHILL – Competing in the 3A Culminating Week playoffs, the Yamhill-Carlton softball team dropped an 8-4 home loss to Pleasant Hill during Tuesday’s postseason matchup. The Tigers outhit the Billies, 11-10, but allowed six runs in the final three innings.

Maddy Tuning led the Y-C offense from the number-two spot in the lineup. She finished with three base knocks in four at-bats, including a double, scored twice and drove in a run.

Hailee Stephenson was 2-4 with a pair of RBIs, Dorothy Adair collected two hits, Kati Slater had a double and a single and Kya Ellis hit a double and scored.

Briley Ingram received the loss after pitching five-and-a-third innings, giving up seven runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks, striking out four. Slater allowed an earned run in one-and-two-thirds innings of relief.

Y-C won 14 games, including 11 PacWest Conference contests, in its condensed 2021 season.

Clatskanie 12, Dayton 0

CLATSKANIE – The Pirates fell victim to the defending 3A state champion Clatskanie Tigers during Tuesday’s opening round of the Culminating Tournament, losing 12-0 in five innings.

Brin Shilhanek-Opp recorded Dayton’s lone hit off Clatskanie ace, Shelby Blodgett. Second baseman Jori Hill also drew a walk off the Tiger starter.

Maddie Fluke struck out two in four frames for the Pirates. She allowed six hits and four walks, while only four of Clatskanie’s 12 runs were earned.

Dayton concluded postseason play with a 11-5 overall record and 9-3 mark in league.