Soccer camp at Linfield

The Linfield Soccer Day Camp will run Aug. 12 to 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. each day.

The camp is for kids kindergarten to 8th grade seeking to enhance basic skills through drills nad competitive games.

The cost is $75. All participants will receive a camp t-shirt.

For more information or to register online, go to linfieldsoccercamps.com