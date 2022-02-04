Ski and Ride to benefit McMinnville nonprofits

Two McMinnville nonprofits, Willamette Valley Cancer Foundation and the See Ya Later Foundation's Seeds of Hope program, will benefit from the 2022 Ski and Ride for a Cure event.

Organizers of the annual event said they support nonprofit organizations that are "striving to find a cure for cancer through inclusive activity-based outdoor fundraising events that honor loved ones, celebrate survivors and support patients and their communities in the fight against cancer."

Ski and Ride will take place March 5 and 6 at Mt. Hood Skibowl, 87000 Highway 26 at Government Camp. Participants will collect donations for skiing and cycling that weekend.

Proceeds will go to Seeds of Hope, which helps families dealing with devastating illness, and the cancer foundation, which provides grants to cancer patients for non-medical needs.

Violet Zimbrick, a youngster who has been part of the Seeds of Hope program, will serve as grand marshal for the Torchlight Run that's part of the Ski and Ride activities.

The event also will include a poker run and a raffle. People can participate for $35, or buy tickets to watch or attend the Ski and Ride dinner.

For more information about Ski and Ride and about contributing to the event, go to the website skiandrideforacure.org/ or to See Ya Later's Facebook page, www.facebook.com/events