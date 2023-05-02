sidebar about artist in res ed foundation

Foundation holds Feb. 8 fundraiser

To support programs such as the artist-in-residency, science experiences and mini grants for teachers, the McMinnville Education Foundation will host a fundraising dinner and auction Saturday, Feb. 8.

The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in The Bindery Event Center, 610 N.E. Fourth St., McMinnville. Tickets for the event are $150 each. Only 160 are available.

The evening will include a four-course dinner catered by Biscuit & Pickles, wine pairings, live and silent auctions, music and a chance to purchase “Giving Hearts” that support specific projects for $50 to $150 each.

For tickets and general information, visit mac40kids.org/event/schools-a-work-of-heart/.