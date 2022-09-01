Shots fired at McMinnville residence

McMinnville Police officers were dispatched at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday to a report of shots being fired at a residence in the area of West Second Street and Southwest Fleishauer Lane, according to Capt. Tim Symons.

Upon their arrival, the officers learned that multiple shots had been fired at the home. One unidentified resident sustained a minor injury and received medical treatment.

There is nothing to indicate there is any current danger to the public, Symons said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the McMinnville Police tipline at 503-434-2337, and you can remain anonymous if desired. Please reference case No. 22-3130.