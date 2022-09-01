Shots fired at McMinnville residence
McMinnville Police officers were dispatched at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday to a report of shots being fired at a residence in the area of West Second Street and Southwest Fleishauer Lane, according to Capt. Tim Symons.
Upon their arrival, the officers learned that multiple shots had been fired at the home. One unidentified resident sustained a minor injury and received medical treatment.
There is nothing to indicate there is any current danger to the public, Symons said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the McMinnville Police tipline at 503-434-2337, and you can remain anonymous if desired. Please reference case No. 22-3130.
Comments
Joel R
Drive around the neighborhoods near west 2nd and Hill road. Check out the gang graffiti. It's all over town too. Nothing has been done about it for weeks. That sends a powerful message that nobody really cares and their are no consequences. It starts a downward spiral that leads to all of this other crime we're now seeing.
I'm not saying it's all that simple and linear, but it really is time for the Mayor and City Council to show some leadership and come up with a plan to get rid of the graffiti within 24 hours of it being found. Don't underestimate the positive effect that would have at restoring some safety to our once beautiful community.
CubFan
What's going on in West McMinnville lately?!