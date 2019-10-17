October 17, 2019 Tweet

Shirley Mae Stearns - 1954-2019

Shirley Mae Stearns was born on April 16, 1954, to Willard and Myrtle Hall in McMinnville, Oregon. She graduated from Willamina High School in 1972 and attended one year at Chemeketa Community College.

She married her husband John Stearns in December 1978. Together they raised three girls, living in Oregon, Alaska and a short time in Kentucky. Alaska and the Oregon beach were her favorite places. She could never get enough of the Alaska beauty and the sound the sound of the waves on the Oregon coast. She left this earth leaving behind her husband, John; daughters, Karen and Marilyn; and grandkids, Marc, Brianna, Ian, Brandon, Marissa, Austin and Christopher. Welcoming her to heaven are her father, mother and youngest daughter, Michelle.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 20, at Northwest Christian Church, McMinnville.

The family has asked that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent her in name to Northwest Christian Church. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.