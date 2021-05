Shirley Edith (Kurtz) McDaniel 1935 - 2021

Gravesides services for Shirley McDaniel will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at Yamhill-Carlton Pioneer Cemetery. A viewing will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. the previous day, Friday, May 21, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home. Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks will be required.