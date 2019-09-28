September 28, 2019 Tweet

Sheron Audrey House Harshman 1936-2019

Sheron was born on February 12, 1936, to Bruce H. and Vera E. House.

A lifelong resident of McMinnville, she married Fred W. Harshman on November 18, 1956, welcoming their son Bruce in May of 1958. Sheron and Fred were happily married for 63 years.

She is survived by husband, Fred; son, Bruce, and daughter-in-law, Brenda; her sister, Janice Matthews; and Janice's daughter and two sons.

A memorial will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2019 E. Tilbury St., McMinnville, Oregon.