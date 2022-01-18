Sherma Mae Johnstone 1928 - 2022

Born Sherma Mae Wilson on July 19, 1928, to Robert E. and Minnie M. (Pettibone) Wilson, Sherma entered into the arms of her Savior on January 18, 2022, with family at her side, at age 93.



Born and raised in Bend, Oregon, with brothers Arnie and Gary, Sherma excelled at raising flowers and won local accolades for her gardening skills at a young age.



On August 4, 1956, she married J. Clark Johnstone Jr. In 1961, the family with four children moved to McMinnville, Oregon. Sherma’s greatest loves were her children and her gardens. If she wasn’t hosting her boys’ Cub Scout meetings, or attending her daughter’s drill team performances, she was likely to be found puttering in her flowerbeds.



Returning to the workforce in 1968 at GTE, she retired in 1990. She and Clark were members of the Nazarene Church and enjoyed traveling around the U.S. after retirement. They were planning a trip to Ireland when Clark suddenly died in January of 1994.



After Clark’s passing, she continued to raise her flowers at her McMinnville home, until a fall and broken hip in 2014, forced a move to an apartment in Portland, to be closer to her daughter, Dusti St. Clair.



Over the years, she enjoyed reading, doing crosswords and following the exploits of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The unexpected loss of her daughter, Dusti, in December of 2020, caused her much grief, but she was able to continue living independently, with the help of some loving caregivers, right up to the end.



Sherma is survived by her brother, Gary (Shirley) Wilson of Redmond; her three sons, Robert of Oregon, Reed of Oklahoma, and Scott of Mississippi; along with 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Her remains will be interred in Bend. No public services are pending.